South Dakota reports 819 new COVID-19 cases, 54 new deaths Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 819 new COVID-19 cases and 54 new deaths since Friday. The state’s death toll is now at 942 virus-related deaths.

According to Saturday’s report, 721 of the new cases have been confirmed and 98 are probable cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 79,099. There are 17,106 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state’s data shows 41 recoveries, bringing the state’s total recoveries to 61,051.

539 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, this total decreased by 30 since Friday.

According to the Department of Health, 19.2% of staffed hospital beds, and 46.6% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 38.5% of beds and 18.1% of ICU beds are still available.

