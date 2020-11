SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Virginia Commonwealth holds off Memphis to take 3rd place at the 2020 Crossover Classic.

Memphis Sophomore D.J. Jeffries led all scorers with 17 points, and VCU’s Keshawn Curry had a team high 14 points.

VCU tops Memphis 70-59.

