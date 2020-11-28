Washington Pavilion’s Festival of Trees and Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Looking for a safe place to have your kids work off some of their Thanksgiving break energy? The Washington Pavilion has you covered!

The Festival of Trees and Lights, part of a series of events in the Sioux Falls Alive partnership, will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will have plenty of activities for kids and shopping for adults.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.