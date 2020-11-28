Advertisement

WVU tops WKU to win Crossover Classic

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Only two of the original eight teams actually played in the inaugural Crossover Classic at the Pentagon this week, one of those teams being the West Virginia Mountaineer’s who took on Western Kentucky in the Championship on Friday.

The game was back and forth until Western Kentucky took a 10-point lead in the 2nd half, however West Virginia responded with a run and never looked back.

West Virginia’s Miles McBride had 14 points in the final, and Derek Culver was named the Crossover Classic MVP.

