22-year-old man identified in Spink County fatal crash

CONDE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have identified 22-year-old Dawson Smith from Conde, South Dakota as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Conde.

According to officials, the 2002 Dodge Ram pickup was westbound on SD Highway 20 when the vehicle went into the north ditch, back across the roadway and into the south ditch where it rolled.

Smith, who was the driver, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was the only occupant and he was not wearing a seat belt

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

