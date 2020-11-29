Advertisement

22-year-old man identified in Spink County fatal crash

Crash Update
Crash Update(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONDE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have identified 22-year-old Dawson Smith from Conde, South Dakota as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Conde.

According to officials, the 2002 Dodge Ram pickup was westbound on SD Highway 20 when the vehicle went into the north ditch, back across the roadway and into the south ditch where it rolled.

Smith, who was the driver, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was the only occupant and he was not wearing a seat belt

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Sheppick with Child Protection Services and the DSS says there are 880 foster families in...
Foster families needed for South Dakota teenagers
High Speed Chase
38-year-old Alcester man arrested after high speed chase in Lincoln County
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 801 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Sunday

Latest News

An illicit website selling unapproved treatments and preventions for the coronavirus is...
Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Biden looks to fill out economic team with diverse picks
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2020 not a shocker: pandemic
Avera Medical Minute: Avera employees show dedication to help during pandemic
Avera Medical Minute: Avera employees show dedication to help during pandemic
South Dakotans starting to prepare for marijuana industry
South Dakotans starting to prepare for marijuana industry