Blood donations needed this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Community Blood Bank) - Holidays are a time to reflect and look to a fresh, new year with hope and anticipation. The need for blood donations continues to be a major focus for local healthcare providers. The call for residents to give blood provides a special gift and hope to patients in the hospital during the holiday season.

“A combination of the holidays and the COVID crisis places a weighted concern on what the local blood supply will look like as we move closer to the end of the year,” states Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank.

“While we have had strong responses supporting the critical blood shortage in the community, we continue to see a large increase in the use of blood by local hospitals, with no end in sight. Total usage was outpacing collections just before Thanksgiving and the demand was up 25% from just a year ago.

We have multiple community blood drive events in the Sioux Empire this week that we are asking residents to consider scheduling an appointment for; their donation will help provide hope for local patients in need and strengthen the supply.”

Tuesday, December 1: Sanford Clinic Hartford, (905 N. Oaks Ave.), Hartford, SD from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/HartfordCommunityBloodDrive

Wednesday, December 2: Harrisburg Ace Hardware, (200 W. E. Willow St.), Harrisburg, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/HarrisburgCommunityBloodDrive

Wednesday, December 2: Brandon Ace Hardware, (304 S. Splitrock Blvd), Brandon, SD from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/BrandonCommunityBloodDrive

Thursday, December 3: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, (1010 8th St. South), Brookings, SD: 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/BrookingsOurSaviorsLutheran

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 3rd floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org) weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate. A valid identification is required at the time of registration. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood. With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted. To schedule your appointment donors can log onto www.cbblifeblood.org

