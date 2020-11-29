South Dakota reports 801 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 801 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Sunday.

The state’s death toll is now at 943 virus-related deaths.

According to Sunday’s report, 700 of the new cases have been confirmed and 101 are probable cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 79,900.

There are 16,930 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state’s data shows a total of 62,027 recoveries.

544 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the virus, this total increased by 5 since Saturday.

According to the Department of Health, 19.4% of staffed hospital beds, and 44.2% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. 39.7% of beds and 19.9% of ICU beds are still available.

