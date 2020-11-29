Advertisement

Stampede Blow Another Late Lead & Fall At Home To Lincoln

Herd give up three in third period for second straight night, fall 5-4
By Zach Borg and Sioux Falls Stampede
Nov. 28, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede were defeated by the Lincoln Stars 5-4 Saturday night at the PREMIER Center.

For the second straight game, the Sioux Falls Stampede held a late two-goal lead only to give up several in quick succession. Mack Motzko, Garrett Pinoniemi, Tyler Haskins and Will Dineen scored for the Herd, while Noah Grannan made his fourth start in net, stopping 27 of 32 shots on net.

The Lincoln Stars opened the scoring 3:31 into the first period with a goal from Jake Beaune to take the early 1-0 lead. The lone goal would be the only of the opening frame.

Mack Motzko, the son of former Stampede head coach and current Golden Gopher head coach, notched his first goal of the season 6:19 into the second. The unassisted goal was the first of the season for Motzko. He was able to collect a loose puck in front of goaltender Ryan Oullette and sniped it past him to tie the game. Garrett Pinoniemi tallied his third of the season roughly seven minutes later to give the Herd a 2-1 lead.

The Stars finished the period with a late goal to even the score at two.Forwards Tyler Haskins and Will Dineen tallied their first goals of the season for the Stampede to open the first three minutes of the third period. Haskins scored on the power play that was zero for five up to that point in the game. Dineen scored after taking a puck into the offensize from right to left and sniping it across the goaltender’s body for the score.

The two-goal advantage again became the team Achilles heel as Lincoln tallied three goals in five minutes late in the third period to take a 5-4 victory. Aleksei Sergeev, Cole Craft and Kikolai Mayorov all scored their first goals of the season for the Stars.

The Herd drops to 2-5-0 on the season and fifth in the Western Conference standings.

The Stampede will be on the road next week against the Waterloo Black Hawks at Young Arena on Dec. 4.

