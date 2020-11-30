Advertisement

3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Monday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported three additional COVID-19 deaths Monday as the state’s total cases surpassed 80,000.

The new deaths bring total coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 946. One victim was in their 60s and two were in their 70s.

Over half of South Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths took place in November - 531 in total. During the month, South Dakota had the nation’s highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per capita, with Johns Hopkins researchers tracking 59 per 100,000 people. The state has the nation’s ninth-highest rate of death over the course of the entire pandemic.

The Department of Health reported 564 new coronavirus cases, bringing total known cases in the state to 80,646. Active cases rose by 254 to 17,184.

COVID-19 patients currently occupy 19% of the state’s hospital beds and 47% of ICU beds. Officials say 39% of hospital beds and 18% of ICU beds are still available.

