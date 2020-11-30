Advertisement

41st Street Pizza Ranch reopening after 2019 tornado damage

By Scott Engen
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been more than a year since the Pizza Ranch on 41st Street in Sioux Falls has welcomed customers through its doors.

After being destroyed by a tornado last year, the busiest Pizza Ranch in the country is set to reopen. Monday’s grand reopening for the location comes following 15 months of reconstruction.

“It has been a long road, but we’re going to reopen with a bigger, better Pizza Ranch,” Pizza Ranch Co-Owner Michael Pharis said. “We’re really excited to show it to everybody.”

Like many other local businesses, Pizza Ranch fell victim to severe storm damage back on September 10th of 2019.

“It was definitely a scary time when it happened,” Pharis said. “Sometimes it seems like that was so long ago, but sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday.”

Since then, Pizza Ranch ownership and management of the Plaza 41 complex are proud to see how far the building has come.

“Not only is everything new and fresh, but we were able to build in a lot more efficiencies into the property that are going to benefit the property, and the tenants, long-term,” Responsible Broker Linda Dunham said.

Pizza Ranch has redesigned its floor plan, with additional party rooms, new equipment, and a full arcade.

“In the end, it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to improve,” Pharis said.

The reopen doesn’t come without challenges, as the number of COVID infections in the area is higher than ever. But, Pizza Ranch staff says they are prepared, with a new air purifying system, hand sanitizing stations, and gloves for patrons stationed at the buffet.

“So, we’re really excited to have everybody back, and get back to what we do here at the 41st Street Pizza Ranch.”

Pizza Ranch on 41st Street officially reopens to the public Tuesday morning at 10:00.

