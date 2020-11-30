Coyotes Don’t Shy Away From Running With #1 South Carolina

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USD women’s basketball team gave top ranked South Carolina all it could handle yesterday in part by staying true to themselves.

Though the Gamecocks presented the most formidable challenge the Coyotes have seen, USD decided to maintain their fast-paced offense and forced a 37-all tie at half.

Eventually South Carolina overwhelmed them in the second half, scoring 27 fast break points to South Dakota’s 11, pulling away to win 81-71.

At the very least there’s no mistaking what the Coyotes identity will be moving forward regardless of who they face.

USD will wrap up the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic tomorrow against #20 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon at 2 PM. Gonzaga also pushed South Carolina, falling to the Gamecocks 79-72 on Sunday afternoon.

