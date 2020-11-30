Advertisement

Coyotes Don’t Shy Away From Running With #1 South Carolina

USD drops season opener 81-71
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USD women’s basketball team gave top ranked South Carolina all it could handle yesterday in part by staying true to themselves.

Though the Gamecocks presented the most formidable challenge the Coyotes have seen, USD decided to maintain their fast-paced offense and forced a 37-all tie at half.

Eventually South Carolina overwhelmed them in the second half, scoring 27 fast break points to South Dakota’s 11, pulling away to win 81-71.

At the very least there’s no mistaking what the Coyotes identity will be moving forward regardless of who they face.

USD will wrap up the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic tomorrow against #20 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon at 2 PM. Gonzaga also pushed South Carolina, falling to the Gamecocks 79-72 on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Sheppick with Child Protection Services and the DSS says there are 880 foster families in...
Foster families needed for South Dakota teenagers
High Speed Chase
38-year-old Alcester man arrested after high speed chase in Lincoln County
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Crash Update
22-year-old man identified in Spink County fatal crash
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 801 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Sunday

Latest News

From Crossover Classic on 11-29-20
South Carolina Rally Past Gonzaga To Win Crossover Classic
Taps out vs. Anthony Smith
Devin Clark Falls In UFC On ESPN 18
Jacks win 76-69
Jackrabbits Open Season With Upset Of #15 Iowa State
From 11-28-20
CROSSOVER CLASSIC: Coyote Women Battle Top-Ranked South Carolina Before Succumbing