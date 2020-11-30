Devin Clark Falls In UFC On ESPN 18

LAS VEGAS, NV (Dakota News Now) - Last night in the UFC, Sioux Falls native Devin Clark had the main event of UFC on ESPN 18 in Las Vegas against Anthony Smith.

Unfortunately for the Brown Bear it didn’t last long because it wasn’t his night.

Smith got Clark into a triangle choke early and never really relented. Though Devin kept his shoulder out and tried to stay in the fight, he eventually has to tap out at 2:34 of the first round.

Clark falls to 12-5 in his professional career, 6-5 in the UFC.

