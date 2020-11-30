Advertisement

Disappearance of Utah monolith won’t prompt major probe

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police won’t be opening a major investigation into the disappearance of a mysterious silver-colored monolith that generated international attention and a mess when curious visitors made their way to the site of the discovery in the Utah desert.

The sheriff in San Juan County says the office doesn’t have the resources to devote much time and energy to the taking of the object, which was illegal to begin with because it was placed without permission amid red rocks on a remote section of public land. Its creator also remains a mystery.

Hundreds of people came to see it after the gleaming, almost otherworldly object garnered widespread attention as a literal bright spot in a sea of grim news during the pandemic. Authorities are accepting tips from anyone who saw anything suspicious related to the discovery.

Visitors parked vehicles on plants and left behind waste, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The site doesn’t have a parking lot, bathrooms or cellphone coverage, and some passenger cars had to be towed from the remote area after getting stuck.

The attention came after the monolith was spotted Nov. 18 by state helicopter crews helping wildlife biologists count bighorn sheep. It was about 11 feet (3.4 meters) tall with sides that appeared to be made of stainless steel.

Utah officials did not say specifically where the monolith was located, but people soon found it through satellite images dating back to 2016 and determined its GPS coordinates.

The site is now empty except for a piece of rectangular metal covering a hole where the monolith had stood. The land agency reminded any would-be visitors that driving off designated roads in the area is illegal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice Bravehawk
Woman arrested after weekend stabbing in Sioux Falls
Sara Sheppick with Child Protection Services and the DSS says there are 880 foster families in...
Foster families needed for South Dakota teenagers
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
High Speed Chase
38-year-old Alcester man arrested after high speed chase in Lincoln County
Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.
Report: Amazon’s distribution center to be largest building in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Surveillance video catches a robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway store
Surveillance video catches robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway restaurant
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation banner from a press conference (FILE)
Nonprofits look to Giving Tuesday for end of year boost
Scholar of the Week 11 30 20
Scholar of the Week 11 30 2020
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief