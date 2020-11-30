Edmunds Central student wins $10K from SD driving safety contest

ROSCOE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year the office of highway safety and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association select a winner from their Lesson Learned program, aimed at educating high school students about safe driving practices.

And at Edmunds Central High School in Roscoe, Driver’s Ed Instructor Mike Faw says he makes it a core subject for students.

“Every year, when I get the email regarding the contest, I make it available to all of the students who are eligible.” Mike Faw said.

And it was especially important this year for students, Faw said, because of how the ongoing pandemic affected driving courses across the state.

“Well with COVID, we didn’t actually have a driver’s ed class this spring. So that was something that was unfortunate.”

The winner of the award is randomly drawn from students that participated in the program. The winning student receives a $10,000 award, with an additional $10,000 award to the winning student’s school. Both awards are funded by the SD Broadcasters Association.

And by chance, the winner of this year’s award is Austin Faw, a students at Edmunds Central High School and the son of Mike Faw. Austin Faw was awarded his prize in a surprise school assembly Monday morning in Roscoe. He says he didn’t think he had much of a chance at winning, but is glad he had support from his family.

“I’m pretty excited. $10,000, it’s a lot of money you know. I didn’t think I was going to win, you know. He made me sign up for it, he made our whole class sign up. But like he said, you know it’s a small town. You don’t expect to win. But since there is a winner here, you know it’s good.” Austin Faw said.

In addition to his own prize, Faw will also get to decide which school program the district will designate their prize to.

