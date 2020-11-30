Advertisement

Edmunds Central student wins $10K from SD driving safety contest

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year the office of highway safety and the South Dakota Broadcasters Association select a winner from their Lesson Learned program, aimed at educating high school students about safe driving practices.

And at Edmunds Central High School in Roscoe, Driver’s Ed Instructor Mike Faw says he makes it a core subject for students.

“Every year, when I get the email regarding the contest, I make it available to all of the students who are eligible.” Mike Faw said.

And it was especially important this year for students, Faw said, because of how the ongoing pandemic affected driving courses across the state.

“Well with COVID, we didn’t actually have a driver’s ed class this spring. So that was something that was unfortunate.”

The winner of the award is randomly drawn from students that participated in the program. The winning student receives a $10,000 award, with an additional $10,000 award to the winning student’s school. Both awards are funded by the SD Broadcasters Association.

And by chance, the winner of this year’s award is Austin Faw, a students at Edmunds Central High School and the son of Mike Faw. Austin Faw was awarded his prize in a surprise school assembly Monday morning in Roscoe. He says he didn’t think he had much of a chance at winning, but is glad he had support from his family.

“I’m pretty excited. $10,000, it’s a lot of money you know. I didn’t think I was going to win, you know. He made me sign up for it, he made our whole class sign up. But like he said, you know it’s a small town. You don’t expect to win. But since there is a winner here, you know it’s good.” Austin Faw said.

In addition to his own prize, Faw will also get to decide which school program the district will designate their prize to.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice Bravehawk
Woman arrested after weekend stabbing in Sioux Falls
Sara Sheppick with Child Protection Services and the DSS says there are 880 foster families in...
Foster families needed for South Dakota teenagers
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
High Speed Chase
38-year-old Alcester man arrested after high speed chase in Lincoln County
Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.
Report: Amazon’s distribution center to be largest building in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Surveillance video catches a robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway store
Surveillance video catches robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway restaurant
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation banner from a press conference (FILE)
Nonprofits look to Giving Tuesday for end of year boost
Scholar of the Week 11 30 20
Scholar of the Week 11 30 2020
Many people will shop online today to take advantage of deals for Cyber Monday. Some local...
Local businesses participate in Cyber Monday
Source: Twisted Wire Design
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Mitchell senior thrives off being involved in several activities