Iowa reports 2,013 more virus cases, 15 new deaths Sunday

(Source: AP)(AP)
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa reported 2,013 new virus cases and 15 more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday.

As of 10 A.M. Sunday, the state had reported 227,796 cases of the coronavirus and 2,375 deaths linked to the virus since the pandemic began.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state declined slightly on Saturday to 1,175 from the previous day’s 1,221.

Eighty-seven of Iowa’s 99 counties had a 14-day positivity rate above 15% on Sunday.

Ten other counties reported positivity rates between 10% and 15%. Only two counties had a rate below 10%. Overall, Iowa had the ninth-highest rate of infection in the nation on Saturday

