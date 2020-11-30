Advertisement

Man arrested after ‘suspicious’ Lincoln County grass fire

Firefighters battle a grass fire near Harrisburg early Sunday morning.
Firefighters battle a grass fire near Harrisburg early Sunday morning.(Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is facing charges after authorities say he started a ‘dangerous’ fire in rural Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a large grass fire two miles south of Harrisburg around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters from the Harrisburg, Canton, and Worthing fire departments battled the blaze. Authorities say high winds spread the flames, and it took firefighters “a couple of hours” to get it completely out.

An investigation deemed the fire to be suspicious in nature, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 8 a.m. that morning, a witness called Lincoln County dispatchers to report a man walking in the area where the fire occurred. A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper found the man shortly afterwards. Deputies interviewed the man and determined he was responsible for the fire.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 23-year-old Sioux Falls man, but they did not release his name. He is charged with failing to control or report a dangerous fire.

