Minnesota reports 8,953 new COVID-19 cases, 57 new deaths Sunday

ST PAUL, Minn. (KARE 11) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 8,953 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 57 new deaths.

Sunday’s new case total includes 8,680 confirmed cases and 273 probable cases.

The total number of Minnesotans who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began is now 312,969 with 6,366 of those as antigen test results.

MDH says 57 new deaths from the virus were reported which pushes the total number of fatalities in Minnesota to 3,578.

To date, 16,643 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 3,750 of them needing care in the ICU.

