Rapid City students return to in-person instruction

File photo.
File photo.(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Students in the Rapid Area School district are returning to in-person instruction as the coronavirus continues to spread in South Dakota.

After several weeks of distance learning, students will be back in the classroom Monday through Thursday with virtual instruction on Friday. Sports and activities will also resume.

District spokeswoman Katy Urban says school officials have continued to monitor coronavirus case numbers throughout the Thanksgiving break and since they’ve stabilized, the COIVD-19 team feels a return to in-person instruction is appropriate.

State health officials on Sunday reported 700 new confirmed cases from the previous day with 544 people hospitalized in South Dakota.

