Advertisement

Report: Amazon’s distribution center to be largest building in Sioux Falls

Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.
Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.(SiouxFalls.Business)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amazon has filed building plans with the city of Sioux Falls for its planned distribution center, revealing the project’s eye-popping scale.

The online retailer plans to build a five-story distribution center at Foundation Park, with total a finished space of nearly 3 million square feet. SiouxFalls.Business reports this would make it “by far” the largest building in Sioux Falls.

While most of the massive building will be warehouse space, the blueprints also include plans for offices, break rooms, employee locker rooms, a drivers lounge, and a classroom.

You can find more details about Amazon’s plans, including a look at the blueprints, on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justice Bravehawk
Woman arrested after weekend stabbing in Sioux Falls
Sara Sheppick with Child Protection Services and the DSS says there are 880 foster families in...
Foster families needed for South Dakota teenagers
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
High Speed Chase
38-year-old Alcester man arrested after high speed chase in Lincoln County

Latest News

Surveillance video catches a robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway store
Surveillance video catches robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway restaurant
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation banner from a press conference (FILE)
Nonprofits look to Giving Tuesday for end of year boost
Scholar of the Week 11 30 20
Scholar of the Week 11 30 2020
Many people will shop online today to take advantage of deals for Cyber Monday. Some local...
Local businesses participate in Cyber Monday
Source: Twisted Wire Design
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Mitchell senior thrives off being involved in several activities