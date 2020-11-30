Report: Amazon’s distribution center to be largest building in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amazon has filed building plans with the city of Sioux Falls for its planned distribution center, revealing the project’s eye-popping scale.

The online retailer plans to build a five-story distribution center at Foundation Park, with total a finished space of nearly 3 million square feet. SiouxFalls.Business reports this would make it “by far” the largest building in Sioux Falls.

While most of the massive building will be warehouse space, the blueprints also include plans for offices, break rooms, employee locker rooms, a drivers lounge, and a classroom.

You can find more details about Amazon’s plans, including a look at the blueprints, on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

