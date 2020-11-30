Sheriff: Remains found in well in cold case search were animal bones

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Investigators say the remains found in a well during an excavation connected to a Watertown cold case were animal bones, and not the remains of a missing woman.

Deuel County Sheriff Cory Borg confirmed Monday that the remains were not Pamela Dunn, who has been missing since December of 2001.

Pamela Dunn (South Dakota Dept. of Criminal Investigation)

Investigators excavated a well at an abandoned farm near Clear Lake on Nov. 3 after receiving a tip that Dunn’s body may have been dumped in the well. Crews found skeletal remains about 30 feet down during the dig. Borg said those remains were were sent to forensic labs for identification. An analysis determined they belonged to an animal, likely a deer or a young calf.

Dunn went missing from Watertown in December of 2001. Her ex-boyfriend, David Asmussen, is serving a life sentence in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping her. However, prosecutors say no homicide charges have been filed because a body was never found.

Borg said the search for Dunn will continue, and authorities will follow up on any and all leads they receive.

