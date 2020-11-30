South Carolina Rally Past Gonzaga To Win Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As expected the South Carolina women’s basketball team went 2-0 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

How they got there wasn’t anticipated.

One day after getting a challenge from South Dakota in an 81-71 win, the 20th ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs led for much of the fourth quarter on Sunday. The Gamecocks would once again show why they are the nation’s top-ranked team, ending the game on a 14-6 run to win 79-72.

USC’s Destanni Henderson led all scorers with 23 points. Jenn Wirth had 16 to lead the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga will wrap up the Crossover Classic tomorrow at 2 PM against South Dakota.

