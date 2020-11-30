South Dakotans starting to prepare for marijuana industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the passing of medical and recreational marijuana earlier this month, some business owners are now considering becoming more involved in the industry.

605 Cannabis aims to help those wanting to get into the marijuana industry in South Dakota.

“Primarily it’s about fostering business connections, so if there’s people who are looking to set up a dispensary they’re going to need to connect to growers, there’s going to be compliance needs in the state. Furthermore, we’re going to be putting together a group to be sort of the voice of cannabis business in the state,” said Co-Founder of 605 Cannabis Ned Horsted.

Marcus Schoepp is an owner of CBD American Shaman, and says he’s preparing to apply for a dispensary license when it becomes available. He believes there are some similarities between CBD and marijuana.

“Just such a new thing and I think you’ll see the same thing in the marijuana game. You’ll see people coming in and looking around, all that stuff, and they’re going to want to start small doses.” Schoepp said, “We’re in a pretty conservative area so I think you’ll see people grow with it.”

Schoepp emphasizes the importance of education when it comes to marijuana, and says the people of South Dakota are ready for it.

“We have a lot of flower buyers already that will come in looking for the marijuana thing, and I think it’s pretty clear the people spoke and they’re ready for it. We are just going to encourage people to use it responsibly and wisely just like we do all of our other products,” said Schoepp.

605 Cannabis intends to continue to help those interested in the industry, and will push to make sure that the legalization process gives people a fair chance to get involved.

“Another one of our goals here is to make sure that as rule making and everything moves forward in this state, that it’s done in a way that’s uniquely South Dakotan,” said Horsted.

605 Cannabis urges people to be patient during this planning period, as marijuana isn’t set to be legal until July 2021.

