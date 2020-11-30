Advertisement

Sunny and Dry

No Moisture in Sight
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for our Monday. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the east to the mid 40s out in central South Dakota. The wind shouldn’t be an issue as we go through the rest of the day.

A few clouds will start to roll into the region for the middle of this week. Highs will still be right around 40 on Tuesday. We should see a reinforcing shot of cool air move in by Wednesday, however. Highs will drop into the mid 30s for a couple of days. We should get back into the 40s by Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s. Right now, it looks like we’ll keep that sunny weather around for next week. Highs will start off in the 40s before the 50s return by the middle of next week.

