Supporting EmBe’s Dress for Success Sioux Falls through boutique bags

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dress for Success is a non-profit powered by EmBe in Sioux Falls. It helps women achieve economic independence by providing a variety of support and programs. Women are able to get professional clothes from the program, resume help, and general development tools to help them be successful.

Dress for Success is having another boutique bag sale to help raise money to fund these programs. In exchange for a donation, you can get a boutique-style bag or capsule bag. A $30 donation is recommended for a boutique bag. A $75 donation is recommended for a boutique capsule bag.

After donating online, people will get a style quiz to fill out with their clothing sizes. Then, organizers will put together a boutique bag with an outfit and accessory. It will be available for curbside pickup after that. The capsule bags will have multiple mix-and-match essential pieces of clothing, instead of just one outfit.

