USD Professor: Holiday shopping experience expected to change in future because of pandemic

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Adobe Analytics, online sales will reach $189 billion this holiday season. That’s 33% more than last year. Three of the biggest shopping days are on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. According to Adobe, shoppers are expected to spend more than $12 billion on Cyber Monday and more than $10 billion on Black Friday online.

Rand Wergin, an associate professor at the Beacom School of Business at the University of South Dakota, said he doesn’t expect this Cyber Monday to be the biggest Cyber Monday ever because of the pandemic. Wergin said the pandemic’s stress on the economy is expected to have an effect on the online shopping event. Wergin still expects it to be big though because people have already been working at home, so they have more free time and more access to the internet.

In order for stores to compete with the big retailers, they will have to change their shopping experience on Black Friday. Wergin expects stores will offer month-long deals again the future, rather than just starting the bigger sales on Thanksgiving.

