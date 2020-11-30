Advertisement

Woman arrested after weekend stabbing in Sioux Falls

Justice Bravehawk
Justice Bravehawk(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed another woman five times during a fight.

Twenty-two-year-old Justice Rose Bravehawk was arrested early Saturday morning, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. outside a home near 8th Street and Summit Avenue. Clemens said Bravehawk was fighting with a 39-year-old Sioux Falls woman when Bravehawk pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed her five times.

Bravehawk was still at the scene when officers arrived. Clemens said she was arrested for aggravated assault.

The victim hand wounds to her arms and shoulders. She was taken to the hospital, but Clemens said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Clemens said he did not know what spurred the fight, but he did say the victim and suspect knew each other. He said alcohol was involved in the incident.

