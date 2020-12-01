Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Monday, November 30th

Ortman is Athlete of the Week and highlights from SDSU and USD women’s games
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Coyotes built a big early lead at the Crossover Classic against 18th-ranked Gonzaga, but the Bulldogs showed why defense is their strength by stifling the Coyotes in the second half and rallying for a 54-50 win. The Jacks got off to a slow start but finished strong in a win over Emma Ronsiek’s Creighton Blue Jays and Tyce Ortman did everything necessary for his Canistota-Freeman Pride to win another state football championship.

