Avera St. Luke’s wraps up Deck the Halls fundraiser

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although moving online due to the ongoing pandemic, Avera St. Luke’s is still hosting their annual Deck the Halls fundraiser, aimed at raising funds for cancer patients and their families.

With the Avera Foundation in partnership, the fundraiser has continued on. Avera Foundation Regional Philanthropy Director Amy Blackstone said the work to continue to raise funds for patients and families in need hasn’t stopped.

“The time to give could not be more necessary or more impactful.” Blackstone said.

Blackstone said when the fundraiser first began at the hospital, it was created with the goal in mind of helping offset some of the stress and costs that come with cancer treatment, such as travel and medication expenses.

“And when you’re already dealing with a medical crisis, those things just add up. So whatever we can do to lighten that burden was our goal.”

Blackstone said that reaching out to the community for help has been different this year, but the community still responded. She said that the support for the fundraiser has been as strong as ever, as more look to help out and give what they can, in new ways as well.

“When you think of gifts, sometimes we think of all the things we need to get and buy people. Sometimes the best thing you can do is make a donation in someone’s honor.”

The fundraiser ends this Saturday, with the proceeds going to the Avera Cancer Institute. And although the pandemic has hampered how the foundation has been able to reach out to the community, Blackstone said it won’t stop them from continuing to try.

“You can’t stop cancer. Not yet anyway. That’d be great when we can. But until then, we’ve got to do our best to support and carry out the mission of Avera. Which is helping a patient in any aspect that we can.”

And she said that it’s important the fundraiser continued this year in some form or another, noting that cancer treatments and costs continue no matter what happens outside the walls of the hospital.

“You know, a lot of the times we get together or additional events. You simply can’t do those things. So you have to get creative. You have to speak to people directly from the heart and just lay out there how these needs are still growing no matter whats going on in the world.” Blackstone said.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.