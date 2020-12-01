Bond set at $100,000 for man charged in fatal shooting
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A judge has set bond at $100,000 cash for a man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend’s teenage son at a home near Rapid City.
Prosecutors say 43-year-old Jason Sharp is charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 24 shooting of 19-year-old Ocean Sun Eberlein at a mobile home park where Sharp lives.
A probable cause affidavit says the two men were seen fighting in a driveway before Eberlein was shot with a rifle. The victim’s mother told deputies that that Eberlein and Sharp did not have a good relationship and had been squabbling with each other that day.
