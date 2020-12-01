Advertisement

Former Trump campaign staffer hired as South Dakota Dept. of Health communications director

South Dakota Department of Health logo
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KOTA) - A former Trump campaign press secretary has been named the next South Dakota Department of Health communications director.

Daniel Bucheli was the deputy press secretary for the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. from May 2019 to January.

KOTA reports Bucheli has worked in various communications positions on a federal level over the past decade. He has worked for three other U.S. representatives, the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. House Republican conference, the federal Office of National Drug Control Policy and has served as mayor of Annapolis, Maryland.

Bucheli will begin serving following the recent departure of Derrick Haskins. Haskins’ annual salary was $67,328.02, according to open.sd.gov.

The Governor’s Office and the Department of Health have not yet responded to requests for comment.

