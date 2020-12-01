Hunter fatally shot in Minnesota

PUPOSKY, Minn. - Authorities say a hunter has fatally shot another hunter in northern Minnesota after mistaking him for a deer.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the two men were not hunting together and the victim was not wearing blaze orange.

Officials said Monday the shooting happened Wednesday near Puposky at dusk.

The victim is identified as 28-year-old Lukas Dudley, of Bemidji. Authorities say the hunter who shot Dudley, a 33-year-old Redby man, fired one round at what he thought was a deer. When he discovered he had shot Dudley, he called 911 and has been cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.