Clouds Build In + Flurries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A quick moving cold front will sweep through the area tonight which will not only lead to an increase in cloud cover for much of the region overnight and into Wednesday but will also include a few flurries mainly in central and western South Dakota overnight and into Wednesday morning. Temperatures on Wednesday morning will begin in the upper teens to the lower 20′s and we’ll rebound into the mid to upper 30′s by the afternoon.

Expect more sunshine to return on Thursday with high temperatures climbing to the west. We’ll be back in the lower to mid 40′s! The upper 30′s will stick around for the eastern half of the area which is still above normal for this time of the year. More sunshine is on the way for Friday along with a nice warm up. We’ll all be in the 40′s with western South Dakota getting back into the lower 50′s yet again.

This weekend is looking amazing yet again! We’ll be in the 40′s for highs with sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Talk about lucking out back to back nice weekends! The mild and dry weather will continue into next week. We look to make a run for the 50′s by next Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling down by the end of next week ahead of a system looking to drop highs back potentially to the 20′s by next Friday and the following weekend.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.