LifeScape changes annual MallWalk to virtual event, kicks off fundraising on Giving Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - LifeScape’s annual MallWalk is usually in February at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls. This year, organizers have already decided it will be virtual. They are kicking off fundraising efforts for the event on Giving Tuesday.

People are encouraged to donate, then walk on their own on February 6th. A coloring page has also been made available for people to print, color and take a picture with wherever they are. Organizers are thinking this will be used like a Flat Stanely project, inspiring people across the country to get involved. As a culmination event, LifeScape leaders will announce the total number of money raised on Facebook live on February 6th.

The money raised from this event will go to empower adults and children living with disabilities.

Another event LifeScape is organizing for the holiday season is an Angel Tree. There will be a tree set up at various Dairy Queen locations in the area. People can take a paper ornament off one of the trees, purchase the gift indicated on it, then bring the gift back to the store wrapped with the ornament on it. The Dairy Queen locations in Sioux Falls that are participating are at 10th & Sycamore, 26th & Marion, 57th & Western, and on Kiwanis Avenue. The locations in Brookings and Yankton are also participating. The gifts will need to be returned by December 16th. The gifts are for children and adults supported by LifeScape, who may not receive a gift otherwise.

