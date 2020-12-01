Local businesses participate in Cyber Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people will shop online today to take advantage of deals for Cyber Monday. Some local businesses are getting involved to try to bump up sales and make up for some of their losses during COVID-19.

At 605 Running Company, Owner Greg Koch prepares his online orders, a new routine that’s come about due to the pandemic. In March, he decided to move his entire inventory online to give his customers a safer option to shop.

“We really took it as an opportunity to enhance our business and integrate our systems so that we are both online and available in store. And it’s been a really important factor for our success this year,” said Koch.

Koch says customers are liking the new option.

“Through our website, we are offering free shipping from now through Christmas. We also have curbside pickup available or in-store pickup available. And so we have customers that have used every one of those services and so to be able to adapt and change has really kept us going this year,” said Koch.

Usually, they try to get a lot of traffic to their store during Small Business Saturday. This year they are instead focusing their efforts on Cyber Monday. The business started offering cyber deals ahead of Cyber Monday. Since Friday the business has received 55 shipping orders.

Amanda Christopherson has some experience when it comes to Cyber Monday. Her business, Beautique started out as an online store in 2014.

Since then she says about 75 percent of her sales come from online. The rest comes from her brick and mortar store in Brandon.

“The benefits of selling online, I mean we can reach the whole country compared to reaching just the Sioux Falls and surrounding area,” said Christopherson.

She was nervous about how this year’s Cyber Monday would go as bigger stores are pushing for online sales due to COVID-19.

“It was a little scary not knowing if people were going to be shopping small online, so I just encourage people to keep shopping small, keep shopping local because if you don’t we’re not going to be here and at the end of the day Amazon is going to be okay,” said Christopherson.

She recommends checking in with your favorite local store and seeing if they have an online shopping option.

