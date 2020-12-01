Myah Selland leads SDSU to solid win over Creighton despite big 2nd half for Ronsiek

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State women’s basketball improved to 2-0 Monday night with a 66-47 win over Creighton at Frost Arena.The Jackrabbits shot 39.6 percent from the field, outrebounded Creighton 42-29, dished 14 assists and outscored the Bluejays in the paint 26-16.

Myah Selland finished with a double-double, the third of her career, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. The Letcher native also dished a team-leading four assists. Paiton Burckhard added 13 points while Haley Greer, Tori Nelson and Tylee Irwin each scored eight points and combined for 15 rebounds.Scoring just two points in the first four minutes of action, the Jacks climbed back from an 8-2 deficit with five Selland free throws and Irwin’s first 3-pointer of the season to cut Creighton’s lead to 12-10 with 2:51 to play. The two teams went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter.

”We have such a history with Creighton, they always play us really tough,” head coach Aaron Johnston said. “They know our strengths and we feel like we know their strengths. They did a really good job early in the game, I think, in taking us out of some things. We started off really sluggish, but I thought our defense was really good tonight.”Back-to-back layups from Burckhard sparked a 7-0 run to give the Jacks their first lead of the game 17-14 at the 6:38 mark. A run of 13 unanswered Jackrabbit points pushed State’s lead to its largest of the half heading into the break, 32-21. All together, the Jacks outscored the Blue Jays 22-9 in the quarter.The Jacks picked up where they left off in the opening minutes of the second half with eight consecutive points to grow the lead to its largest of the night at 40-21. Despite cooling off after the run, the Jacks were able to maintain a comfortable lead through a strong defensive effort and free throws in a foul-heavy third quarter for both teams.After Creighton chipped away at the Jackrabbit lead to come within five with 6:25 left to play, the Jacks ended the game with a 14-0 run, erasing any chance for a Bluejay comeback.

”You can probably find a couple of minutes in the first half and the second half where we weren’t quite as sharp as we needed to be, but overall our defense was excellent,” Johnston said. “I thought we forced them into contested shots, blocked shots, forced them into late shot clock opportunities and really made it hard for them to get to the basket; so our defense was outstanding. At times, I thought our offense was really good. In the second half, we probably just missed some shots in around the rim and we got a little rushed. That took some of our momentum away when the second quarter was really good offensively and at times in the second half we were very good offensively as well.”

Game Notes

The Jacks improved to 5-8 all-time vs. Creighton

SDSU went on a 21-0 run spanning from the 4:01 mark in the second quarter to 7:38 remaining in the third quarter

Myah Selland recorded her third-career double-double

The Jacks went 17-of-23 from the free throw line

State is off to a 2-0 start early in season for the first time since the 2017-18 season

Up Next South Dakota State concludes its season-opening home stand against No. 18 Gonzaga Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Frost Arena.

