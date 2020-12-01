Nonprofits look to Giving Tuesday for end of year boost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a weekend full of deals following Thanksgiving wraps up, a day aimed at giving to those in need this holiday season is just around the corner.

Giving Tuesday is a way to help others, and is especially important this year.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation works with both nonprofits and donors. As with many organizations, the last month of 2020 is the most important.

“I think the end of year giving is going to be huge for nonprofits. A lot of them have had to cancel or postpone fundraising events, and so they’re kind of relying on a push here at year-end to make their year. I think for the most part the uncertainty is lying in the next few months,” said Patrick Gale, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation’s VP for Community Investment.

Gale says the amount of giving in December will have an impact well into 2021, as the pandemic has limited fundraising this year.

“If a nonprofit was able to have a fundraiser or two, a lot of them were virtual fundraisers. A lot of them came up a lot a bit short of what their goals are if they were able to have a fundraiser at all,” Gale said.

The Disabled American Veterans say they have had good community support during this tough time, but have also seen an uptick in demand.

“We get more veterans, we feel, that have walked through our doors this year than any other because of the different agencies that would’ve helped them aren’t open,” said DAV Treasurer Gene Murphy.

However, it’s not just the money that helps nonprofits serve their communities, it’s the volunteers and during a pandemic, they’re hard to find.

“The nonprofits, I hear it time and time again how much they miss having their volunteers there,” Gale added.

“Some of them have been locked down because a lot of them are members or disabled veterans. Disabled veterans, a lot of them are over 70 but they carry another health issue,” said Murphy.

If you’d like to donate or help out, you can go to southdakotagives.org to find over 400 nonprofits across the state.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.