Advertisement

Police: Man armed with machete arrested after refusing to leave gas station

Lashawn Owens
Lashawn Owens(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect is behind bars after police say he threatened people with a machete at a Sioux Falls convenience store.

Forty-five-year-old Lashawn King Owens of Sioux Falls was arrested Monday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said Owens was bothering people outside a gas station on W. Russell Street and Kiwanis Avenue, then went inside and began loitering in the casino area. Employees told him to leave, but he refused.

Eventually, Owens pulled up his shirt and revealed a concealed machete, and threatened people in the store. Clemens said he then left the store, and was found by officers a short time later. No one was injured during the incident.

Owens is charged with aggravated assault, failure to vacate, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of construction at the Amazon site in Foundation Park.
Report: Amazon’s distribution center to be largest building in Sioux Falls
Justice Bravehawk
Woman arrested after weekend stabbing in Sioux Falls
South Dakotans starting to prepare for marijuana industry
South Dakotans starting to prepare for marijuana industry
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Hunter fatally shot in Minnesota

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Iowa virus infection rate may be easing, deaths remain high
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota sees sharp drop in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Jason Sharp
Bond set at $100,000 for man charged in fatal shooting
Confidence in Midwest economic future plummets in survey