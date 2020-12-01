Police: Suspect crashed stolen car into train

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is facing several charges after police say he stole a car then sped through the streets of Sioux Falls before crashing into a train car.

Fifty-one-year-old Kirk Allan Whalen of Sioux Falls was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said Whalen stole a 2001 Toyota Avalon E. Nye Street and Blauvelt Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Whalen sped off. The officer did not pursue due to the high speed. Another officer later saw the car traveling at an estimated 70 miles per hour.

Whalen eventually crashed trying to make a turn at the intersection of 12th Street and Cliff Avenue. The car ended up crashing into a parked train car on the other side of the road. Whalen then tried to run off, but officers soon caught him.

Whalen faces a long list of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated eluding.

Clemens said Whalen caused an estimated $2,000 in damages to the train car and $3,000 in damage to the Toyota

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.