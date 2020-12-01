Advertisement

South Dakota sees sharp drop in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, though the state also saw a record drop in active cases.

The additional deaths bring total coronavirus deaths in the state to 948. One victim was in their 70s, the other in their 80s.

Health officials reported a record number of recoveries, as well as the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in months, leading to a significant decline in active cases. South Dakota saw 448 new cases Tuesday, the lowest one-day total since cases began surging in mid-October. Officials also reported over 3,500 new recoveries. Active cases dropped by over 3,000 to 14,088, which is the lowest number of active cases in nearly a month.

Current hospitalizations rose by one to 547. According to the Department of Health, COVID-19 patients occupy roughly 20% of hospital beds and 53% of ICU beds. Around 39% of hospital beds and 17% of ICU beds are still available.

