Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline health care workers, first responders during December

Now through Dec. 31
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) – Health care workers and first responders can now get free coffee at Starbucks.

To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.

The Starbucks list of those eligible for the freebie is extensive:

  • Doctors
  • Nurses
  • Pharmacists
  • Dispatchers
  • Firefighters
  • Paramedics
  • Police officers
  • Dentists
  • Mental health care workers
  • Active-duty military
  • Public health care workers
  • All hospital staff

You just have to show your work ID to get your brew.

