Surveillance video catches robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway restaurant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls restaurant manager is asking for help in identifying a robber.

The Subway sandwich shop near 10th Street and Cliff Avenue was broken into sometime around 3 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance video shows a suspect who appears to have a key and appears to be familiar with the inside of the store.

Management tells Dakota News Now that an undisclosed amount of cash was taken and they’re actively trying to figure out who took it.

Sioux Falls Police are also investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.

