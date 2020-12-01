“Together We Can” campaign encourages CDC guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leaders in the Yankton community are encouraging unity during these difficult times.

When Yankton community leaders came up with the “Together We Can” campaign, they were focused on four main impact areas.

“We would like our youth and our children to stay in school. We would like to keep all of our businesses open. We would like to support our healthcare community, as well as trying to reduce fear, anxiety, and depression which we are seeing in the community with COVID fatigue,” said CEO of Yankton Area Progressive Growth Nancy Wenande.

The campaign was created to motivate and inspire community members to follow CDC guidelines.

“Following some of the other, what might be small inconveniences in following the CDC guidelines, those can still have great impacts on the community. We just want to talk to our community members and get them to think about how they can help each other which will have a great impact on our community,” Wenande added.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 15 businesses and around 30 individuals have taken the pledge.

Wenande says the people of Yankton are used to coming together in times of need, and right now is no different.

“We have seen our community at its best when actually the community is at its worst. When we have floods, when we have storms go through that’s when everyone seems to pull together and do what’s necessary. The virus is an invisible tragedy that we’re having in our community, and so if we can get people to approach it from that same mindset,” said Wenande.

To take the pledge, go to yanktonsd.com.

