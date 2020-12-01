Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Mitchell senior thrives off being involved in several activities

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Adaya Plastow is a senior at Mitchell High School. She is involved in several activities, like basketball, Kernel Council, cross country, and track. She has also been involved in band, the school theater’s One Act production, FCA and FCCLA. She said she doesn’t do well just sitting still, so that’s why she’s involved in so much.

“To be completely honest, I have a huge 6-foot whiteboard in my room, and I write everything down. I have all my practices, all my assignments- when they’re due,” Plastow said. “It just helps me to visually see when I have things that are going on to make sure I’m at the right place at the right time, and I have all my ducks in a row.”

She eventually wants to be a military physician. Plastow said ever since middle school, she knew she wanted to serve her country.

“I have grandparents but like, my papa, he’s a huge influence in my life. I don’t know if I would have wanted to go into the military without knowing his story and his side of it, and I just admire him so much and the sacrifice that he went through,” she said.

Plastow isn’t sure where she wants to go for her undergrad education. She’s deciding between Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell or Mount Marty University in Yankton.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, she receives a $250 scholarship from Central Electric Cooperative Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

