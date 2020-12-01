Tyce Ortman did whatever that was needed to help Canistota-Freeman to another state football title

CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Taking a play off isn’t something Tyce Ortman likes to do. “Yeah I want to be in on every play, for sure!” Canistota/Freeman Senior QB/DB Tyce Ortman says.

And as a result, the Canistota/Freeman senior was in on just about every offensive, defensive and special teams play. “You know he’s selfless. Whatever it takes, whatever it takes to go out and put the best team on the field, and he definitely did that. Strong kid, hard working kid, and just tremendous effort to go out and get the job done,” Canistota/Freeman Head Coach James Strang says.

Some of that may have come from learning to share a backfield with his brother Trey. “I mean definitely when we were younger. But, growing up, we definitely matured more and now we’ve gotten along with each other. (But were there any good fights though?) Oh for sure! I think I won most of them though,” Tyce says.

After Trey’s graduation, Tyce was asked to play yet another role on the Pride, quarterback. “I don’t think there’s any doubt if you asked Tyce right now he’d rather have Trey passing the ball to him or handing the ball off to him so he could just make things happen,” Strang says. “Yeah I didn’t hesitate at all. I mean what’s best for the team is what I’ll do. I’ll do anything for this team, I love this team with all my heart. As long as we win, that’s fine with me,” Ortman says.

And that’s just what they did. Ortman led the Pride back to the 9A State Championship, where he’d rack up nearly 300 total yards of offense and two scores, along with a team high nine tackles, to help Canistota/Freeman win a third straight title. “I mean it’s incredible. I mean, from back watching the Hawk days, when they won that three-peat, watching that and now we get to experience it? It’s incredible!” Tyce says. And give himself a ring for every role he played.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.>

