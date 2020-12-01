Advertisement

Union Gospel Mission asks for community help this Christmas

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls homeless shelter is asking for the community’s help this holiday season.

The Union Gospel Mission is asking people to help with the organization’s preparations for its Christmas celebration.

“Gift giving through Union Gospel Mission’s Christmas Shop is a long-time tradition,” said Eric Weber, executive director. “And because COVID has affected so many individuals and families economically, we need to make sure we have enough presents for every man, woman and child who comes through this Christmas season.”

According to Weber, hoodies for adults and children are at the top of the Mission’s list.

“We gave out around 800 last year,” Weber said. “We like to collect 1,380 for adults and 300 for children.”

Weber is requesting donations to be brought to the Mission, located on E. 8th Street just east of downtown, by Dec. 15th.

For a complete list of gifts, volunteer projects, and other needs request a list by emailing Janice Almond at janiceugms@gmail.com or by calling (605) 334-6732. You can find more information on the Union Gospel Mission’s website.

