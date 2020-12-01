Advertisement

Worthington settles excessive force lawsuit for $590,000; agrees to police reforms

Dashcam image of Rodriguez' arrest in January of 2019.
Dashcam image of Rodriguez' arrest in January of 2019.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Worthington has agreed to pay nearly $600,000 and agreed to police reforms to settle a police brutality lawsuit.

A U.S. District Court judge on Monday signed off on a $590,000 settlement between the city of Worthington, the city’s police department, and Kevin Rodriguez, the plaintiff in the case.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota filed the lawsuit on Rodriguez’ behalf in October of 2019. The lawsuit alleged that two officers seriously injured Rodriguez during an arrest in January of 2019, leaving him with four broken ribs and lacerations to his pancreas and liver. It also claims Rodriguez repeatedly asked for medical assistance, but his requests were ignored. He was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

The arrest was captured on dashcam video. Rodriguez previously said he ran from police over fear of his safety. His attorney said Rodriguez did nothing wrong.

KSTP-TV reports a lawyer for the city of Worthington and the League of Minnesota Cities sent a statement noting the settlement includes “no admission of any liability by the city and all claims against the individual defendants, Troy Appel, Mark Riley, and Evan Eggers, were separately and voluntarily dismissed.”

The city also agreed to several reforms as part of the settlement, including requiring fair and impartial policing training and offering officers incentive to learn a second language.

This is the second time in recent years the city of Worthington has faced legal action from the ACLU. The organization filed a lawsuit in 2017 when an officer allegedly pulled Anthony Promvongsa from his car during a traffic stop. The police department settled that case for $60,000.

