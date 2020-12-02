47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported 47 more COVID-19 deaths along with nearly 1,300 new cases in South Dakota on Wednesday.

A total of 995 South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Of the latest victims, one was in their 40s, eight in their 80s, eight in their 70s, and 30 over the age of 80.

The Department of Health reported 1,291 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 82,203. Active cases rose by nearly 800 to 14,857. This increase comes one day after the biggest single-day drop in active cases thus far.

Current hospitalizations fell by 16 to 153. COVID-19 patients occupy 19% of the state’s hospital beds and 51% of the state’s ICU beds. Officials say 35% of hospital beds and 16% of ICU beds are still available.

