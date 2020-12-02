Advertisement

50 years in prison for man convicted of shooting at deputy

Cruz Louis DeLeon was shot and wounded by Pennington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jakob...
Cruz Louis DeLeon was shot and wounded by Pennington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jakob Whittle July 31 at a Box Elder home. (KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A Rapid City man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting at a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy in an exchange of gunfire in 2017.

Cruz DeLeon earlier pleaded guilty to attempted murder and committing a felony while armed with a gun.

Deputy Jakob Whittle was at a Box Elder home to serve a warrant when he approached DeLeon who was sitting in a car. Prosecutors say DeLeon refused Whittle’s commands to get out of the vehicle and then pointed a gun at him. Whittle stepped back and fired twice, hitting DeLeon once in the arm. DeLeon also fired two rounds but did not hit Whittle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
Hunter fatally shot in Minnesota
Surveillance video catches a robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway store
Surveillance video catches robber inside a Sioux Falls Subway restaurant
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
South Dakota sees sharp drop in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

South Dakota coronavirus
DOH: South Dakota to follow CDC’s guidelines reducing quarantine times
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
(File photo)
Lake Area Tech’s Law Enforcement Program receives CALEA accreditation
The new deaths in Minnesota raise the state’s total to 3,692.
Minnesota reports 77 new COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
47 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday