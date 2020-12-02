605 Magazine releases double issue of “the best” in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Magazine has released its double issue for December and January. The issue focuses on “the best” of the 605.

The magazine team travels all over the state highlighting different areas for each issue. In this issue, the staff gives awards to people and businesses they think deserve some recognition. It also includes a few 605 Best People’s Choice Awards. The categories include attractions, restaurants and people. You can read the entire issue here.

