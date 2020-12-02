Asher’s Story: Finding hope after loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family living near Alcester went through tragedy many of us never hope to experience.

The Allen family has done a lot of grieving and a lot of growing in the 8 years it’s been since they lost a part of themselves.

The couple attributes a lot of their recovery to a Minnesota-based ministry called “Smile Again.”

They say the organization gave them the strength and hope to eventually be able to do just that, smile again.

Now, the couple wants to offer that same healing experience to families here in South Dakota.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck brings us their story.

The Allens are hosting a virtual fundraiser “Comedy for a Cause” on Thursday, December 3 to benefit Healing Hope Ministries.

